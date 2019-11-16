SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Short Interest Down 9.8% in October

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74 and a beta of -0.44.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

