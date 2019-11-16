SSE (LON:SSE) Given “Equal weight” Rating at Barclays

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) target price (down previously from GBX 1,370 ($17.90)) on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered SSE to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price (up previously from GBX 1,165 ($15.22)) on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on SSE from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,281 ($16.74).

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,309 ($17.10) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,279.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

