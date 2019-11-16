Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprint were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprint by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprint by 7,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprint by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

NYSE S opened at $5.83 on Friday. Sprint Corp has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Saw sold 189,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $1,294,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

