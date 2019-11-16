Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $147.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.85 and a beta of 1.95. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 target price on Spotify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.89.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

