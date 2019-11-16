SportyCo Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. SportyCo has a total market cap of $51,818.00 and approximately $270.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinbe, ChaoEX and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00236227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.01456003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00034982 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00144960 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Livecoin, OKEx, Coinbe and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

