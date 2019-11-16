Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the software company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the software company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,710 shares of the software company’s stock worth $115,527,000 after purchasing an additional 57,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,905 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,317,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $1,536,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,906 shares of company stock worth $3,187,086. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Splunk from $158.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Maxim Group set a $148.00 target price on Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $143.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -74.97 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.24 and its 200-day moving average is $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.