Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Price Target Increased to GBX 120 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 149 ($1.95) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 131 ($1.71).

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 118 ($1.54). 287,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.18. The stock has a market cap of $471.67 million and a PE ratio of 29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 95.25 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 141 ($1.84).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

