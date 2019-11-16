SparksPay One Day Trading Volume Hits $32.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $13,871.00 and $32.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000346 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

