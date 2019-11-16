Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Group raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $58.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,378. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 153,885 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

