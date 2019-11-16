Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Holdings Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,226,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 72.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 237,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 158.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 155,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $35.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO Jeff Dyke sold 6,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $109,606.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,924 shares of company stock worth $1,734,607. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on Sonic Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

