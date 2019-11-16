Somewhat Critical News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Share Price

Headlines about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a media sentiment score of -1.76 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the social networking company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Twitter’s analysis:

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,608,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,428,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. Twitter has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TWTR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.61.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $360,692.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $540,207.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,450 shares of company stock worth $3,575,703. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

