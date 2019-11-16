Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SLDB. Citigroup lowered Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.56.

SLDB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 2,788,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.90. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,755,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 130,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 87,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

