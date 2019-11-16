Slack (NYSE:WORK) PT Lowered to $28.00

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WORK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Slack to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp set a $44.00 target price on shares of Slack and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Slack and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.63.

WORK stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,485,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,587. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $46,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $270,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,067 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,079 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

