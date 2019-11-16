Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $102.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $80.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $258,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,884 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,277. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,657,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,441,686,000 after buying an additional 93,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after purchasing an additional 519,218 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,347,000 after purchasing an additional 775,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,737,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $197,303,000 after purchasing an additional 625,029 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

