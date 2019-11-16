Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $99.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.49. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $102.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,250 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $258,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,884 shares of company stock worth $7,259,277 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,552,000 after purchasing an additional 552,548 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 176,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 40,627 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.4% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

