SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) VP Sells $135,720.00 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) VP Greg Weller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $135,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SITE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.18. The stock had a trading volume of 270,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,797. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITE. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

