SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Shares Down 18.7%

Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) were down 18.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.68, approximately 5,565,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 560% from the average daily volume of 843,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SINA shares. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BOCOM International raised SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SINA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $59.00 price target on SINA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.31.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.35.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in SINA by 130.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in SINA by 46.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in SINA by 39.4% in the second quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 93,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in SINA in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in SINA by 32.3% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
SINA Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINA)
SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.
Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.