SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Shares Down 18.7%

Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) were down 18.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.68, approximately 5,565,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 560% from the average daily volume of 843,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SINA shares. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BOCOM International raised SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SINA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $59.00 price target on SINA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.35.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. SINA had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $561.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SINA Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in SINA by 130.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in SINA by 46.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in SINA by 39.4% in the second quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 93,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in SINA in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in SINA by 32.3% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

SINA Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINA)

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

