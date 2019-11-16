Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo Buys 16,330 Shares

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo purchased 16,330 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.42 per share, with a total value of $398,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. Simply Good Foods Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $139.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $152,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 79.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

