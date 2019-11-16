Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,983,000 after acquiring an additional 423,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,267,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,555,000 after acquiring an additional 245,990 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,639,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30,487 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,421,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,067,000 after acquiring an additional 165,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $239,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,585 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,184.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of SFNC opened at $24.98 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $233.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

