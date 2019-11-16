Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Shotspotter reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shotspotter.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Shotspotter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Shotspotter from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the third quarter worth approximately $741,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the third quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 40.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSTI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. 174,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,875. The firm has a market cap of $248.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 2.58. Shotspotter has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $58.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

