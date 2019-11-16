Short Interest in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Rises By 13.9%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 892,300 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 783,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

In related news, CEO James C. Mastandrea purchased 10,000 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,250 shares in the company, valued at $12,984,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSR stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

