Short Interest in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Expands By 24.9%

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,900 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the September 30th total of 384,300 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 327.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,619 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.16. 43,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,255. The company has a market cap of $801.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.79. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $126.55.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.51 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

