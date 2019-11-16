Short Interest in TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) Drops By 10.0%

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TSRI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. TSR has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%.

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

