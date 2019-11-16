Short Interest in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Rises By 7.0%

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE TU traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. 202,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,871. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.