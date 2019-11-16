Short Interest in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Drops By 24.2%

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 760,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Teekay Lng Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 70.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 175,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 445.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 44,514 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGP traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. 652,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.53. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.28 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Lng Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Lng Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.