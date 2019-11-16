Short Interest in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Drops By 26.4%

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.90 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.06.

NYSE:STM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. 1,216,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,436. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other STMicroelectronics news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 555.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

