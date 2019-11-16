Short Interest in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Declines By 17.0%

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,072. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.88. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $61.94.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.53 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other news, Director Allen Brautigam sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,726.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $607,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $42,459,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 79.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,177,000 after acquiring an additional 651,701 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 70.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,758,000 after acquiring an additional 495,421 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $19,894,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 172.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 190,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 120,414 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

