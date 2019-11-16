Short Interest in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Drops By 15.5%

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

Shares of RDN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 603,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,516. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $380.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.96 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

