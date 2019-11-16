Short Interest in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Drops By 10.9%

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RADCOM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 6,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.42. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $131.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 0.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in RADCOM by 27.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RADCOM by 3.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RADCOM by 7.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

