Short Interest in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Grows By 7.0%

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.36. 1,232,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,395. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average is $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

