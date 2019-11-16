Short Interest in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Declines By 14.9%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. 125,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $403.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.37. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.18 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 29.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn Virginia news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $612,966.28. Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $421,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PVAC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

