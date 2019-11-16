Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Rises By 25.8%

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,300 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 266,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

OXSQ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. 296,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $258.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. Analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on OXSQ shares. TheStreet lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

