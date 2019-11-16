Short Interest in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Increases By 12.7%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,540,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 9,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,884. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 77.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $82.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLNG. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.