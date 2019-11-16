Short Interest in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Increases By 12.7%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,540,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 9,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,884. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 77.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $82.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.
Further Reading: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.