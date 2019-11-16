Short Interest in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) Grows By 31.1%

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the September 30th total of 267,700 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

GLBS opened at $1.78 on Friday. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Globus Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.