Short Interest in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Declines By 19.2%

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Michael J. Losenegger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,774.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.82. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

