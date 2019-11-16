Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) Expands By 28.4%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CLWT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.45. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,693. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Euro Tech worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Euro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

