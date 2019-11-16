Short Interest in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Grows By 8.7%

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 318,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of ESS opened at $319.00 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $235.51 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 5,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,098.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.00, for a total transaction of $3,919,986.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,732 shares of company stock worth $18,126,036. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $322.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.43.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.