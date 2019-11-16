Short Interest in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Decreases By 12.4%

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 459.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,507,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 45.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,915,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 904,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 137.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,131,000 after acquiring an additional 772,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,184,000 after acquiring an additional 706,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 41.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,785,000 after acquiring an additional 430,284 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.88. 592,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

