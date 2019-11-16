Short Interest in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Decreases By 13.3%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ DCPH traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.91. 422,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,351. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 152,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $7,479,659.57. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $786,825.00. Insiders sold a total of 255,747 shares of company stock worth $11,681,021 in the last ninety days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

