Short Interest in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Expands By 16.3%

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,660,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 41,840,000 shares. Approximately 27.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. 17,366,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,372,448. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 3.40. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 6,305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 45,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.