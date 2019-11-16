Short Interest in CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) Drops By 26.8%

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CLPS by 379.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 73,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CLPS by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in CLPS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLPS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 110,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,403. CLPS has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

