Short Interest in Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) Grows By 20.2%

Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clearsign Combustion stock. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Clearsign Combustion worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearsign Combustion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Clearsign Combustion stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.00. 12,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. Clearsign Combustion has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Clearsign Combustion Company Profile

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

