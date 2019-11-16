Short Interest in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Expands By 10.0%

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.5 days. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CMD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 132,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,206. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.58. Cantel Medical has a 1-year low of $63.47 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.60 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

