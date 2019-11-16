Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Drops By 25.0%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caledonia Mining stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Caledonia Mining worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of CMCL stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

