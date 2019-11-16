Short Interest in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Declines By 16.2%

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 7,330,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 832,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,286. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $967.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

