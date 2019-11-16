Short Interest in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Decreases By 11.0%

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 9,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.20. 3,248,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.39. Avantor has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $19.58.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
