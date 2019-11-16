Short Interest in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Decreases By 11.0%

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 9,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.20. 3,248,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.39. Avantor has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

