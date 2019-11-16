Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Decreases By 13.2%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 12,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $153,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,990.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 37,352 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $502,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,368 shares in the company, valued at $838,225.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,352 shares of company stock worth $1,171,251. 59.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

AMKR opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.