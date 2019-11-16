Short Interest in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Grows By 9.1%

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. Citigroup set a $150.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,642,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,140,000 after acquiring an additional 840,742 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,429,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,222,000 after acquiring an additional 698,096 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,180,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,565,000 after acquiring an additional 549,063 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,649,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,703,000 after acquiring an additional 211,960 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $108.37 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

