Short Interest in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Grows By 17.3%

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,180,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 9,530,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 830,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 260.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 86,384 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the third quarter worth about $5,204,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the third quarter worth about $6,260,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 38.4% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,192,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,397,000 after acquiring an additional 608,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADSW opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.81 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.