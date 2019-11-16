Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) Decreases By 20.9%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BCOW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $10.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 120.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.45% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

